2 Plymouth Argyle players who may be looking for a move away this summer and why

Sitting two points outside of the play-off positions, Plymouth Argyle will be looking to use their games in hand to good use and reclaim a spot inside the top-six.

Steven Schumacher’s side have won four of their last six League One matches to ensure that they have kept pace with the play-off chasers, with the Pilgrims now facing 12 important matches until the end of the campaign.

With the season nearing its concluding stages, and the summer transfer window in sight, we take a look at two Plymouth players who could be looking for a move away this summer…

Ryan Law

Playing much of this campaign as a deputy option to Conor Grant, Ryan Law may be hoping for a temporary departure this summer.

The 22-year-old could be in search of more chances in a senior set up, something that would then bolster his playing chances upon his return.

This would appear more likely if Plymouth do manage to secure promotion to the Championship this season, as there would be more of a need to bridge a gap from irregular League One contention to England’s second-tier.

However, he is still a young defender learning his trade under Schumacher and could favour staying at Home Park and competing for more regular football.

Ryan Hardie

Ryan Hardee has proven to be a real handful this season, with his technical ability, relentlessness and link-up play, often causing havoc for opposing defences.

Football League World exclusively reported at the start of January that Ryan Lowe was eyeing up a reunion with the 24-year-old at new club Preston North End, and with performance levels not really dipping since then, further higher-level interest could emerge.

There is no denying that he finds himself within an exciting project at Home Park, however, the lure of second-tier football could be difficult to ignore, should interest resurface.