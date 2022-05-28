2 Plymouth Argyle players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead

League One side Plymouth Argyle are already planning for next season as they look to turn themselves into promotion contenders after narrowly missing out on the playoffs.

Steven Schumacher has got the ball rolling when it comes to planning for next season having released their retained list for next season earlier this month.

Only two players have been released in Ollie Tomlinson and Luke McCormick, giving Schumacher plenty to ponder over the summer.

It’s a squad that needs fine-tuning, rather than completely overhauling considering how close they were to the playoffs last season. 23 players are under contract for next season with several gathering interest from elsewhere.

It’s a big summer for Plymouth as they’ll need to convince their top performers to stay whilst bringing in individuals who can improve the squad to turn them into serious contenders for next season.

With this in mind, we take a look at two players who face an uncertain few weeks ahead for Argyle…

Quiz: The big Plymouth Argyle striker quiz – Score over 80% and you can call yourself a true Pilgrims fan

1 of 25 Who did the club sign Ryan Hardie from? Mansfield Town Bristol Rovers Blackpool Torquay United

Panutche Camara

Since signing from Crawley in 2020, Camara has become an important player for Argyle with clubs starting to circle around the Guinea-Bissau international and the midfielder has now stalled on committing his future to the club.

Camara still has a year left on his contract and Plymouth are yet to receive a bid for the midfielder, leaving his future up in the air. This led to Camara being transfer listed as Schumacher looks to generate interest in him.

It’s not an ideal position to be in for the club or the player, but with pre-season training starting in less than a month, Schumacher and Camara will be hoping for something more definitive next month.

Ryan Hardie

Hardie has developed into an exceptional player at Home Park, scoring 16 goals in 37 games last season in League One.

This has inevitably led to interest in him from other clubs having excelled in his first full season since his move from Blackpool as a permanent player.

There has been some interest in Hardie, mainly form his former manager Ryan Lowe at Preston and it would be difficult to rule out a reunion between the pair.

With Luke Jephcott and Niall Ennis on the books for next season, Schumacher and Plymouth could decide to cash in on Hardie to reinvest in their squad.