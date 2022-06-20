2 Plymouth Argyle players who could and maybe should be loaned out this summer

It was final day heartbreak for Plymouth Argyle on the final day of their League One campaign in 2021/22.

Missing out on a play-off place with a heavy final day defeat to MK Dons, Steven Schumacher’s side will no doubt be looking to go at least one place better next campaign.

That being said, there are some players at the club that will not be able to contribute towards Argyle’s efforts next campaign, and therefore should be loaned out.

Here, we’ve identified two players that Argyle could and probably should loan out in 2022/23.

Finley Craske

19-year-old Finley Craske is a Plymouth Argyle player that could certainly benefit from a loan next campaign.

Craske has made four senior appearances for the club, with his debut having came in the EFL Trophy back in 2020/21.

The right-back has made just one League One appearance for the Pilgrims to date, and as such, a loan move next season would make sense for the youngster.

Quiz: 23 things literally every Plymouth Argyle fan should know – But do you?

1 of 23 WHAT YEAR WERE THE CLUB FOUNDED? 1886 1896 1906 1916

Unless Steven Schumacher sees the full-back as part of his first team plans, Craske should be looking for a temporary new home this summer where he will be given regular first team minutes and the opportunity to establish himself as a senior player.

Will Jenkins-Davies

Young central midfielder Will Jenkins-Davies is perhaps another Plymouth Argyle player that could benefit from a loan spell next term.

Given that he is just 17, time is certainly on Jenkins-Davies’ side, but he has already made his senior debut for Argyle.

In total, the youngster has racked up three appearances in the EFL Trophy, and a further one in League One.

A short-term loan deal that would allow the 17-year-old to get a taste of men’s football could really show the youngster what it is like to compete in senior football and aid his development.

A three month loan, or something of the sorts, could be suitable here, with the club then re-assessing Jenkins-Davies’ options at the end of a short temporary spell away from the club.