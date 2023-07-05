With the footballing world just about coming to terms with Darren Moore's shock exit from Sheffield Wednesday last month, the Owls have had to act fast.

With roughly a month to go until the Championship season begins, and pre-season underway, the Owls needed to get a new manager in as quickly as they could.

On Tuesday evening, we got confirmation that the club had done just that, with former Watford boss Xisco Munoz announced as the club's new manager.

A Sheffield Wednesday club statement read: "Sheffield Wednesday are delighted to announce the appointment of Xisco Muñoz as our first team manager."

"The Spaniard, who gained promotion to the Premier League with Watford in 2020/21, takes charge of the Owls with immediate effect."

Who should Xisco Munoz try to sign for Sheffield Wednesday?

With the Spaniard now confirmed as the new boss at Hillsborough, with areas of the squad still needing to be improved ahead of the club's return to the second tier, Munoz and company will surely be working hard on recruitment in the coming days.

With that in mind, below, we've identified and discussed two players that Xisco and those in charge of recruitment at the club could potentially consider.

Bailey Peacock-Farrell

One of the first areas that Xisco Munoz looks as though he is going to have to address upon his arrival at Hillsborough is the goalkeeping department.

That is because, according to Sheffield Wednesday's current squad list, the Owls have just one senior goalkeeper in their ranks at present.

Now, arguably Cam Dawson could be improved upon for the Championship, but even if he is deemed the starter, then he is going to need healthy competition and then, even still, the club would need a third choice stopper.

Peacock-Farrell made 47 appearances for Wednesday in 2021/22, conceding just 49 goals and keeping 17 clean sheets.

As such, former Sheffield Wednesday loanee Bailey Peacock-Farrell should be considered by Xisco Munoz and company.

The Northern Irishman has been linked with the Owls, and other Championship sides, in recent weeks, with a departure from Burnley looking likely.

The 26-year-old finds himself third at best in the pecking order at Turf Moor following Burnley's recent signing of Lawrence Vigouroux, and with just one-year left on his contract, a deal with the Clarets is surely there to be made.

Peacock-Farrell kept 17 clean sheets and conceded just 49 goals in 47 Owls appearances in 2021/22.

Craig Cathcart

The central defensive department at Hillsborough also looks as if it could be strengthened.

This could even be further the case if reported overseas interest in Dominic Iorfa materialises into anything.

As such, Xisco Munoz could consider bringing a familiar face to Hillsborough this summer in Craig Cathcart, whom he worked with at Watford.

Cathcart has 183 Premier League and 207 Championship appearances under his belt.

Cathcart was previously released by the Hornets, but still has at least one more year left in him.

In fact, Watford only announced his release just ahead of his contract expiry, with negotiations ongoing in the background until then, showing they were reluctant to see him go.

For a team like Wednesday, just coming back up to the Championship, having a player of Cathcart's experience not only in the dressing room, but able to play regularly out on the pitch, could prove a big asset.

The Owls may have to act quickly in this one, though, with Ipswich Town reportedly keen on the defender.