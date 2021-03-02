2 players who could benefit from Sheffield Wednesday managerial decision

Another new Sheffield Wednesday era starts tomorrow, as Darren Moore prepares for his first game in charge of the Owls.

The former Doncaster chief was named as Tony Pulis’ permanent successor yesterday, and he faces a huge challenge at Hillsborough, with the team six points from safety with just 14 games to play.

However, Moore will be encouraged with the squad he is working with now, and with no options to bring in new signings, he will have to get about improving the existing players.

As always, a new boss brings a fresh start for the players, and there are many individuals at Wednesday who will welcome that.

Here we look at TWO players who will surely benefit from Moore’s appointment…

Izzy Brown

The new boss has already worked with Brown when he was a youngster, so that’s a major positive for the attacking midfielder.

As well as that, Moore is known to play a more attacking style of football, and the 4-2-3-1 formation he used with Doncaster could be ideal to bring the best out of Brown.

The on-loan Chelsea man has endured a hugely frustrating campaign so far, but the end could be positive if he plays an integral part in trying to keep the Owls up.

Jack Marriott

Another who should benefit from a more attacking approach is Marriott.

The striker has had a pretty terrible time at Hillsborough since joining, with injuries certainly not helping him.

At his best, he is the sort of poacher that could thrive in Moore’s setup, whether that’s on his own or up top in a two. Either way, he will hope to get more minutes, and to get back to scoring goals.