2 players who Stoke City could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly

Stoke City have quietly made a solid start to the 2020/21 campaign and will feel that a top-six place is within reach this term.

Michael O’Neill’s men are two points back from the play-off places and with January not far away, may be hoping to add some more quality to buoy their push in the second half of the season.

How they replace Tyrese Campbell, who has been excellent this term but is currently sidelined due to injury, could be massive.

One way of doing that will be by taking Premier League players on loan and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two that could fit in perfectly at Stoke…

Liam Delap

This would surely be a popular move for Stoke to make given the career his father Rory had at the club.

Beyond just being the son of the man that gave the Potters ‘that long-throw’, Delap is a phenomenally talented young striker and someone that could help fill the void caused by Campbell’s injury.

He’s got quick feet, he’s direct and he certainly knows where the goal is – as his strong start to the season illustrates.

Delap has scored nine times for Manchester City’s U23s this season and even grabbed his first senior goal for Pep Guardiola’s side in the EFL Cup.

He ticks a lot of boxes for Stoke and would surely be keen on a move that offers him regular first-team football.

Liam Millar

Another young striker that would surely jump at the chance to get some senior football under his belt, Millar has impressed for Liverpool’s age-group sides for some time now but made just one senior appearance for the club.

The success that Harvey Elliot has had at Blackburn Rovers shows just what an impact an Anfield loanee can have and Stoke could benefit from that as they look to replace Campbell.

Millar is comfortable on the flanks and as a centre-forward, which is ideal as it gives O’Neill flexibility.

Landing the 21-year-old could be just the boost Stoke need as they eye a strong second half of 2020/21.