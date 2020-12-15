2 players who Sheffield Wednesday could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly

Sheffield Wednesday are heading into a crucial period under Tony Pulis.

Pulis has come in at Hillsborough tasked with leading the Owls away from trouble at the foot of the table, but it hasn’t quite happened yet.

His search for a victory goes on and Wednesday are looking more and more likely to be settling in for the duration in this season’s relegation fight.

Quiz: Did these 25 players make more or less than 100 Sheffield Wednesday appearances?

1 of 25 Did Lee Grant make more or less than 100 Owls appearances? More Less

Christmas, as it always is, will be very important in terms of results. Then, there is the January transfer window.

That is equally important for Wednesday this year, with Pulis needing a handful of fresh faces through the door to boost this squad’s chance of survival.

Here, we dive into TWO Premier League loanees that should be on the radar…

Charlie Austin

One major issue for Wednesday at the moment is the fact they don’t have striker to fill Pulis’ needs.

There’s probably too many of Wednesday’s forward options that are No.10s, or ‘second forwards’ if you will.

In Austin, he’s about as traditional as they come.

The 31-year-old scored 10 goals for West Brom last season in the Championship and has made the step up with the Baggies into the Premier League.

However, he’s not at the forefront of Slaven Bilic’s plans and could well be on the move in January.

Hillsborough could be the perfect destination for him.

Cedric Kipre

The towering centre-back is a teammate of Austin at West Brom, having made the switch to the Hawthorns from Wigan Athletic back in the summer.

At 24, Kipre isn’t the finished article in terms of centre-backs and he’s not getting much of a chance under Bilic at the moment.

With others ahead of him in the pecking order, it makes sense to explore a loan in the Championship.

Physical, commanding and hungry for an opportunity: Kipre could be perfect for the Owls’ fragile defence.