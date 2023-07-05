Russell Martin has been appointed as the latest Southampton manager.

The Saints suffered relegation to the Championship last season with a 20th place finish in the Premier League.

Three managers were tasked with keeping the south coast club in the top flight, but were unable to do so.

Ruben Selles was ultimately the fall guy, taking charge of the team for the closing months of the season.

But Selles and Southampton parted ways at the end of the term, leaving the club in need of a new head coach yet again.

Who is Russell Martin?

Martin has arrived with plenty of Championship experience now under his belt.

The former forward spent two seasons at Swansea City, where he led them to 15th and 10th place finishes respectively.

Martin will now be aiming to lead the Saints back to the Premier League at the first time of asking.

The transfer window will prove an important part of the early stages of his tenure, with new signings needed in order to improve the first team squad.

Who should Southampton sign in the summer transfer window?

Here we look at two new signings that Southampton should target this summer…

Ryan Manning

Manning knows Martin well from their time together at Swansea City, where the Irishman was a key part of the first team squad.

Manning featured 43 and 38 times in his two seasons working with the new Southampton boss, contributing seven goals and 14 assists from the left flank.

The 27-year-old is one of the hottest free agents in the Championship this summer, and will be a smart signing for whichever clubs he lands at.

Southampton should be doing what they can to sign the Galway-native, who has reportedly attracted interest from the recently relegated club.

Manning also knows Martin’s style of play well, and he performed excellently under the Englishman during his time in Wales, so would be a natural fit at Southampton.

Manning is an excellent operator on the left flank and would be a great attacking option to have in the team in their bid for automatic promotion next season.

Manning registered 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season.

Flynn Downes

Downes is another former Swansea City player that Martin will know well from his time at the club.

The midfielder was sold last summer to West Ham after an impressive campaign under the 37-year-old.

But game time has proven difficult to come by for Downes, who could make the switch away from the London Stadium to try to get more regular minutes on the pitch.

It has been reported that Southampton are interested in signing the West Ham player, who could be a good replacement for James Ward-Prowse or Roméo Lavia, should either depart St. Mary’s in the coming weeks.

A reunion with Martin could be what Downes needs to get his career back on track after a difficult first season in London.

While he did play a role in helping West Ham win the Europa Conference League, he may prefer to be playing more consistently week-to-week.