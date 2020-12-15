2 players who QPR could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly 

Queens Park Rangers manager Mark Warburton may well be eager to use the January window as a way of bolstering his squad as the R’s look to climb the table.

The Hoops take on Stoke City later on this evening, aiming to bounce back from another match at the weekend that saw them dominate the ball but fail to get anything from it.

Certainly, that has been a frustrating trend for the R’s this year and, where they can, they’ll surely look to add to their smallish squad in the next transfer market.

That said, then, here are two players from the Premier League that could do a job on loan…

Charlie Austin

QPR need a goal-scorer.

Lyndon Dykes and Macauley Bonne are willing workers up top but neither has been overly prolific and that is what the Hoops need with all the chances they are creating.

Austin, hardly playing at West Brom, seems an obvious choice with his QPR links and providing he remained fit he’s still got more than enough about him to score the goals the Hoops need at the moment.

Cedric Kipre

Defensively, QPR perhaps need another option at centre-half.

Rob Dickie and Yoann Barbet are the first-choice pair whilst Conor Masterson has featured at times, though the R’s considered moving him out on loan in the summer.

Aside from that, Geoff Cameron or Dom Ball could be asked to fill in and so looking to add one more here could be worthwhile.

Kipre is a powerful defender that excelled with Wigan last season to earn a move to West Brom.

The Baggies aren’t playing him, though, so perhaps he’d be open to a temporary move to west London.