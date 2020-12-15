2 players who Ipswich Town could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly

January could be a massive month for Ipswich Town as they look to build on a solid start to the campaign and get back to the Championship.

Paul Lambert’s side haven’t been particularly convincing this term but are still in the top six and not too far away from the number one spot in League One.

The winter window opens in less than three weeks and will give the Tractorboys the chance to solve some of the issues currently facing them.

One way of doing that is by securing loan deals for Premier League players and with that in mind, we’ve highlighted two that Ipswich could try and sign in January…

Liam Delap

Ipswich need to add another goalscorer and Delap could be that man.

The Manchester City forward is a hugely exciting forward that on top of having been in fantastic form for the U23s – scoring nine times this term – has grabbed his first goal for the senior side in the EFL Cup.

With Sergio Aguero returning to fitness, Pep Guardiola may be happy to see him go out on loan to get some more regular senior football.

An ice-cool finisher who is capable of racing past defenders, Delap could be the solution to Ipswich’s striking issue.

At 17, he would by no means be a guaranteed success but landing him on loan could just be a masterstroke for the Portman Road outfit.

Ellis Simms

The 19-year-old is another young striker that has been turning heads with his start to 2020/21.

Yannick Bolasie is the latest person to draw attention to the young forward, who has been lethal in front of goal this season.

Simms has scored seven goals in 10 games for Everton’s U23s this term and has been named among the subs in the Premier League for the senior side.

Opportunities have been hard to come by and a loan move to League One could be beneficial for all involved.

Ipswich need a new option up top and Simms is just that.