2 players who Derby County could try sign on loan from the Premier League in January that’d fit in perfectly

Derby County have many pressing issues at the moment.

The club’s takeover is high on the agenda, as is sourcing Phillip Cocu’s permanent successor at Pride Park.

Wayne Rooney is overseeing things at the minute and, as positive results roll in, his potential of landing that job on a permanent basis is increasing.

Whoever is in-charge, January is a big month for Derby.

Despite an upturn in results under Rooney a lacklustre start to the season has left them battling relegation at this moment in time and new blood is needed.

January is going to be a big month for the Rams and we identify TWO Premier League loans that should be targeted here…

Tyler Roberts

Roberts was part of Leeds’ promotion-winning squad last season in the Championship. The Welsh forward scored four goals and registered an assist last season for Marcelo Bielsa, but he was very much a squad player as Patrick Bamford led the line.

In the Premier League he’s made seven appearances, but he’s struggling to nail down a place in Leeds’ starting XI still.

The 21-year-old is a versatile forward that offers some good options. He can play as a No.9, out wide or in the pocket of space behind a lone striker.

For Derby, he’d be a great coup for six months.

Roberts would bring a variety to the Rams’ attacking play and a little bit more goal threat heading into 2021.

Kamil Grosicki

There’s going to be a fair few clubs in the EFL sniffing around the West Brom winger, including Derby’s fierce rivals, Nottingham Forest.

However, the winger would be perfect for Derby too.

Of course, the Rams do have some good options on the wings at the moment, but with Grosicki you get a real source of goals out wide.

He scored once and registered three assists for West Brom in the Championship last season having joined in January with 11 goal involvements in 28 appearances for Hull City.

The Polish international is experienced and knows his way around the Championship.

For Derby, he’s perfect.