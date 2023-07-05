Ahead of the 2023/24 Championship campaign, Leeds United have finally confirmed who will take charge of their side next season.

After weeks of speculation linking former Norwich City boss Daniel Farke with the managerial vacancy at Elland Road, the German was finally announced as the new Whites boss on Tuesday evening.

A club statement yesterday evening read: "Leeds United are delighted to announce the appointment of Daniel Farke as the club’s new first team manager."

"A two-time winner of the Sky Bet Championship whilst in charge of Norwich City, Farke has agreed a four-year deal at Elland Road.

"The 46-year-old German succeeds Sam Allardyce who left the Whites at the end of last season."

Farke has inked a four-year deal at Elland Road.

Speaking as part of the announcement that confirmed his arrival, Farke himself couldn't help but admit his excitement for his first game in charge of the club.

The 46-year-old told Leeds United club media: “I’d like to thank everyone for the really warm welcome, I’m really grateful at this moment, to work for this amazing club.

“I feel humble at this time, I know the responsibility to fulfil all the expectations and I want to repay the trust shown.

“The most important thing is to create a togetherness and unity within this club again and from today onwards, I will work on it with my staff and players, and I trust our supporters will be there when we need them. I can’t wait for the first game of the season.”

Who should Daniel Farke sign for Leeds United?

With Farke's appointment now finally out of the way, with a month to go until the Championship kicks off, the club's priority, and Farke's, is surely to get to work on recruitment.

In fact, there have been reports to suggest that Leeds are set to recruit aggressively in the coming weeks in order to support their new boss.

With that said, below, we've picked out two players we think Farke and the club should be looking to get a deal done for sooner rather than later.

Karl Darlow

One name that should certainly be on Daniel Farke and the club's mind is Karl Darlow.

The Newcastle United goalkeeper has been linked with a move to Elland Road in recent days, and given the current goalkeeping situation at the club, you can see why.

Darlow has been linked with Leeds in recent days.

Islan Meslier is expected to depart, which could leave just 22-year-old Kristoffer Klaesson in the Leeds goalkeeping department at present following the release of Joel Robles earlier this summer.

At 32, Darlow is a very experienced shot-stopper at this stage of his career, with over 100 appearances to his name for two very big clubs in Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest.

Having spent the second half of last season on loan at Hull, Darlow did relatively well, and there's no reason to believe he would not be a good addition for Leeds and Farke this summer.

Ryan Manning

Ryan Manning is another player I would seriously be looking at were I in Daniel Farke's shoes.

The Republic of Ireland international is available on a free transfer following his departure from Swansea City at the end of his contract, and is undoubtedly one of the best full/wing-backs in the Championship.

Manning registered 15 direct goal contributions in the Championship last season.

Now, of course, Leeds are well stocked in this position at present, but with offers expected for Pascal Strujik, and interest in Junior Firpo, this could quickly change.

Manning scored five goals and registered 10 assists for Swansea last season and would be a great addition for Leeds as they look to bounce back to the Premier League.