2 players who could realistically join Middlesbrough in January

Middlesbrough could well be busy in January as they look to add to their side and kick on for the rest of the season.

Michael Carrick has overseen an upturn in form since his arrival and Boro fans will be very pleased about that indeed.

January is his first window in charge so he’ll be aiming to add to the squad and start shaping it how he wants, and Boro will be wanting to show they are willing to back him.

Here are two signings that could realistically happen next month, then…

Dan Barlaser

Barlaser is being linked with a move to Middlesbrough ahead of the January window.

He knows the north east well, having been on the books at Newcastle United in his earlier career, and Football Insider is claiming that Middlesbrough are keen.

They report that Michael Carrick is a big fan of the midfielder, and that he feels the way Barlaser plays is exactly the sort of style he wants more of on Teesside.

Cody Drameh

Another player being linked with Boro is Cody Drameh.

According to Teamtalk, he could be on the move in the January window and Boro are among the sides apparently interested.

He is a player that could offer a lot at Championship level and is surely eager to be playing more than he is at the moment.

Michael Carrick will feel he can get the very best out of him if he joins.