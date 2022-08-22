2 players who could leave West Brom within the next week

West Brom have had a slow start to the Championship season after a busy summer of transfer activity.

The Baggies only earned their first victory of the new campaign last weekend with an emphatic 5-2 win over Hull City.

That made it six points from a possible 15 for Steve Bruce’s side, having drawn three and lost one of their other four fixtures.

Goals have been an issue for the side, which made their hammering of the Tigers so significant.

An injury to big name signing Daryl Dike has seen the team wondering where the goals will come from this season, but John Swift, Darnell Furlong, Karlan Grant and Dara O’Shea stepped up to the plate last Saturday.

With 10 days remaining in the window, there may also be room for potential exits from the Hawthorns.

Here we look at two players who could leave Albion within the next week as the September 1 deadline looms…

Callum Robinson

In West Brom’s quest to find goals over the summer, Robinson’s stock at the club fell lower and lower.

The arrivals of Swift, Jed Wallace and the pursuit of another forward all indicate that the Irish international’s time at the club could be coming to an end.

The 27-year old has never been able to show the consistency in front of goal that the Baggies require so it comes as no surprise to see Bruce look to find a replacement for him in the team’s attack.

Bruce confirmed that no offers have been received for the forward, despite suggestions Preston North End are considering making a move for Robinson this summer.

Ethan Ingram

The full back has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances with the U23s side last season and has even caught the attention of Bruce.

The 61-year old admitted that enquiries have been made over the defender’s availability this summer, which could mean a loan move could be on the cards in the final days of the window.

A decision has yet to be made by the Baggies over the future of the 19-year old, but gaining senior experience elsewhere could prove vital to his development.

It is doubtful that he will earn a place in the West Brom side this season, except for maybe one or two appearances here and there, so a temporary exit would make a lot of sense.

He has impressed enough to already train with the first team squad, which indicates he could be ready to make the step up to senior football at this stage.