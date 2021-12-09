2 players who could leave West Brom next month

West Brom will certainly have some sorting out to do when the winter transfer window opens its doors next month.

With the side struggling for goals, there could certainly be a number of strikers coming both in and out of the door at the Hawthorns.

With Valerien Ismael also desperately trying to land an automatic promotion spot in the Championship, there could also be further additions elsewhere in the squad – and that would also mean more outgoings to boot.

There could be a lot of activity then when January comes around. But who looks likely to exit the club when the window does open?

Robert Snodgrass

One name that does look likely to depart in the winter window if there is an interested bidder is Robert Snodgrass. The Express and Star reported just last week that the player will be allowed to leave if somebody makes a move for him, so all that is needed is for a potential suitor to make a concrete offer and he could be on his way.

The 34-year-old may be getting into the latter stages of his career but he can still do a decent job at Championship or League One level and has even featured six times for the Baggies so far this campaign.

More recently though he has had to play his football in the club’s reserves and if the opportunity for more gametime elsewhere comes up in the winter window, then he will no doubt take his chance and leave West Brom.

He may not be as much of a goalscorer or an assist maker as he once was but his stats show a player who is still committed to getting stuck into a tackle, battling for every ball and putting in the defensive work in the centre of the field.

If anyone wants an experienced and hard-working midfielder, then Snodgrass could be the man for them and he will certainly be available come the January window too.

Kenneth Zohore

Another name that Valerien Ismael will be looking to try and rid himself of in the mid-season transfer window is Kenneth Zohore. He isn’t getting a look in at the Hawthorns and that comes even with the club struggling to bag goals at the moment.

There are at least three players much higher up in the pecking order in his position right now and it looks like the boss could be looking to bring in even more reinforcements in that area come January.

It means that if the former Cardiff man wants any hope of gametime this season, then he will need to look for pastures new when he can.

The 27-year-old has proven to be a decent goalscorer in the past and a good targetman to have but right now, he is in the middle of a rough patch and can’t get any action. He needs a fresh start elsewhere and any team willing to give it to him he will no doubt jump at the chance.

There may be interest too, as there is always a need for strikers in the EFL – the question is just who wants to take a gamble on the attacker.