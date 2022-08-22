2 players who could leave Watford within the next week

Watford have had a solid start to their Championship campaign.

Sitting 2nd in the table at present with a tally of nine points, the Hornets so far remain undefeated under new boss Rob Edwards.

There does look set to be plenty of transfer activity at Vicarage Road over the next week or so, though, with Premier League interest in two of the club’s key players Ismaila Sarr and Joao Pedro.

Away from those two, though, there could be further departures.

Here, we’ve identified two players that could exit the club in the next week.

OUT: William Troost-Ekong

One player that looks like they could be heading for the Vicarage Road exit door is central defender William Troost-Ekong.

The Nigerian international played a key role for the Hornets the last time they were in the Championship, but appears well down the pecking order this time around.

With the 28-year-old having made just one appearance so far this season from the bench, Turkish side Trabzonspor have reportedly seen a loan bid with an option to buy rejected for him.

With plenty of time left in the window for the club to come back with a second offer, and rumours that two central defenders could arrive at Vicarage Road in the coming week or so, Troost-Ekong is certainly a player you can see having left Watford come the end of the summer.

LOAN: Mattie Pollock

Another player that appears well down the pecking at Vicarage Road is young central defender Mattie Pollock.

As such, he could be another we see depart the club in the coming week or so.

This would only be a loan deal, though, with game time vitally important to the 20-year-old’s development.

Pollock enjoyed a successful spell with Cheltenham Town in League One last season, winning the club’s young player of the year award and making 34 league appearances.

If game time is going to be hard to come by at Vicarage Road, perhaps a loan to a bottom half Championship side/top half League One outfit could be arranged.