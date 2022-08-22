2 players who could leave Swansea City within the next week

Swansea City have not started the Championship as they would have hoped and will be aiming to conduct a successful final furlong in the summer transfer window.

The Swans have won just one of their opening five second tier encounters and are looking a bit light for depth in certain areas of the squad.

There is an exciting younger crop coming through in South Wales, and the likes of Jordan Garrick, Kyle Joseph, Morgan Whittaker and Lewis Webb have already been allowed to head out on loan.

The Swans may need to offload some of their current squad to pursue other targets, however right now it seems like it will be mainly fringe players if there are further outgoings.

Russell Martin will be aiming to improve his strength in depth in the final third, to give the Swans the best chance of producing a top half finish and even an outside push for the play-offs.

There are assets in the squad that could raise funds for further incomings, but it is a difficult balancing act with loan deals seeming to be the most likely source of new signings.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could leave Swansea within the next week…

Nathanael Ogbeta

The Swans are happy to explore permanent or loan options to offload Ogbeta before the deadline, as per WalesOnline, and that will be an option that excites most League One clubs.

The 21-year-old has made just two league appearances for the Swans since arriving on deadline day in January from Shrewsbury Town, with the Manchester City academy graduate unable to convince Martin that he is ready for a run in the team.

Ogbeta has two years remaining on his contract, and with Ryan Manning and Matthew Sorinola blocking his pathway this season, an exit looks to be on the cards.

Brandon Cooper

The Swans may be attempting to send Cooper out on loan, as per WalesOnline, after the centre back enjoyed loan spells with Newport County and Swindon Town in League Two in the last two campaigns.

The Welshman only has one year remaining on his deal at the Swansea.com Stadium and will be hoping to build a reputation impressive enough to attract offers from other EFL clubs should he become a free agent this summer.

The Swans have a fair amount of cover in defence and the signing of Nathan Wood this summer seems to have knocked Cooper down the pecking order.