2 players who could leave Sunderland within the next week

Sunderland have had a positive start to the Sky Bet Championship campaign, with them sitting in 5th place in the table after their first five matches.

Indeed, few Black Cats fans will be complaining about that, and though the prime aim this season is naturally to stay in the second tier and avoid the drop back down to the third, if they can keep things up who is to say they can’t achieve far greater things.

Certainly, Alex Neil is doing a good job at the moment and he has made some decent signings in the transfer window as well, but with a week left could we still see some departures happening too?

Here, we’re taking a look at two Sunderland players that may well leave the club before the end of this current market…

Jack Diamond

Some might even be surprised that Diamond is at the club at this stage of the window, such is the expectancy that he will likely leave before the deadline.

He’s a good player but it looks as though he is down the pecking order at the Stadium of Light, and a move to a League One or ambitious League Two club could be the next best step for him, either on loan or on a permanent basis.

As per the Sunderland Echo, several EFL sides are interested in signing Diamond this summer and so with just over a week left of the window it would be no shock to see him leave.

Patrick Roberts

Roberts’ minutes have been pretty scarce so far this season and there could therefore be a chance that he moves on if the right offer comes in.

Alex Neil has said that Roberts needs to bide his time as he will play a big part this year for Sunderland, which obviously suggests he is in Neil’s plans but, ultimately, words are one thing and actions are another.

If Roberts feels he can force his way into the reckoning at the Stadium of Light then perhaps he will want to stay but, equally, you look at the situation and feel as though if the right club came calling with the right offer on the table, there might be a willingness to make a transfer happen.

A system change from Neil has hit Roberts harder than most in the first team, limiting his game time, and we’ll just have to see if he does force his way back in if he does stay.