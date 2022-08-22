2 players who could leave Stoke City within the next week

Stoke City have made a difficult start to the Championship, earning only four points from the team’s opening five fixtures.

That has seen the pressure piled on to Michael O’Neill, who will be hoping to bring the team to within promotion contention this campaign.

The Potters lost last weekend in a meek 1-0 defeat to Sunderland, which only compounded the team’s miserable start to the new terms.

Injuries have rocked the first team squad, who are currently relying on younger talent such as Will Smallbone, Ben Wilmot and now Liam Delap to power the side to victories.

There has been a clear shift this summer to bring in younger talent, even with the likes of Dwight Gayle signed to improve the team’s attack.

Yet, with 10 days remaining in the window, there is still time for more changes to be made to the squad.

Here are two players who could depart the Bet365 Stadium as the September 1 deadline looms…

Morgan Fox

It has been exclusively revealed by Football League World that enquiries have been made over the availability of the Stoke defender.

Reading, Swansea City and Sunderland have all made their interest known with the Potters with the 28-year old having fallen out of favour.

The left back has yet to feature in the side so far this season, and only played 10 times in 2021-22, so an exit from the club could well be on the cards.

This could raise funds for the club in order to improve in other areas.

It could also help Fox get his career back on track having been unable to earn consistent minutes in the team since his arrival from Sheffield Wednesday in 2020.

Tom Sparrow

Another player that may need to seek a loan exit from the club this summer is Sparrow.

The 18-year old has earned a league start this season for O’Neill’s side, as well as making one substitute appearance.

The injury to Harry Clarke opened a door into the team, but the Stoke boss has admitted that the club may look into the transfer market in order to find a more long-term solution to his absence.

With Demeaco Duhaney also an option in the side, perhaps a loan move could be secured for Sparrow in order to gain greater experience at senior level.

While the defender has a lot of promise, that potential may be best nurtured with a move elsewhere to gain consistent minutes.