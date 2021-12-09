2 players who could leave Stoke City next month

The January transfer window will certainly be an interesting one for Stoke City.

With the Potters currently sitting sixth in the Championship table, the club will no doubt be keen to strengthen in order to maintain their push for promotion.

However, that success Michael O’Neill’s side have enjoyed this season may also start to attract admiring glances from elsewhere, as rival clubs look to add to their own options.

That could mean there will be some departures from Stoke once the window opens, and here, we’ve taken a look at two players we could see leave the Bet365 Stadium in January.

Tyrese Campbell

He may have only recently returned to the Stoke City side after almost a year out through injury, but it seems Tyrese Campbell could soon on the move again.

According to recent reports from The Sun, Newcastle are plotting to make an offer of £20million to Stoke in January for the signing of the 21-year-old, who has scored eight goals in 24 Championship games for the Potters since the start of last season.

That amount could certainly be lucrative for Stoke, and those funds could give them the opportunity to significantly invest in the rest of their squad, meaning it could be hard for them to turn down such a bid, should it come from the Magpies.

Tom Ince

Having spent the second half of last season out on loan at Luton Town, Tom Ince’s return to Stoke for the current campaign probably hasn’t gone as he would have hoped.

Since the start of this season, Ince has started just once in the Championship for Stoke, coming off the bench in the league on just four other occasions, suggesting he isn’t exactly high up in the plans of manager O’Neill.

As a result, with Ince out of contract at the end of this season, it could make sense for Stoke to look move him on in an attempt to recoup some sort of fee for him in January, before he potentially leaves for nothing in the summer.