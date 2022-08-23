2 players who could leave Sheffield Wednesday within the next week

Darren Moore was left disappointed after his Sheffield Wednesday side failed to gain promotion to the Championship despite making it to the play-offs last season.

However, the manager has been hard at work this summer making additions to his side in the hope that they can achieve their aims and return to the second tier this year.

On paper, Wednesday’s side has shaped up nicely and with three wins out of five so far this season, it looks as though positive things could be happening.

Furthermore, having announced the signing of Mallik Wilks from Hull City, the Owls will be feeling optimistic.

However, the transfer window remains open until the end of the month meaning there is still time for more transfers at Hillsborough including moves away.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who could leave the club before the transfer deadline next week.

Alex Hunt

Alex Hunt has come through the academy at Sheffield Wednesday but at 22-years-old, now may be the time for the midfielder to move on.

Despite making appearances here and there, Hunt has had more game time away from Hillsborough as he spent last season on loan with a spell in the National League with Grimsby Town before joining then League Two Oldham Athletic for the end of the season.

The player is yet to make a league appearance for Darren Moore so far this season and has failed to make the bench on occasions too therefore suffusing he’s not a key part of the manager’s plans.

Therefore, a move away may be beneficial for both him and the club this season. Whether that comes in the form of a permanent transfer or a loan move away, it seems the only way he will be given regular minutes this year.

The youngster is now into the last year of his contract with Wednesday so the decision will be down to the manager to choose whether he needs a last chance on loan to prove his ability of if he doesn’t have a future at the club.

Sylla Sow

Winger Sylla Sow has been subject to some transfer speculation too this summer with Dutch side De Graafschap initially said to be interested in the player.

The Dutch side were hoping to gain the 26-year-old on a free transfer this summer but the Owls had different ideas and were looking for a transfer fee if a deal was to be done.

According to Dutch outlet De Gelderlander (via Yorkshire Live), this caused the side to end their pursuit of the player who is entering the last year of his contract at Hillsborough.

However, having made just 13 league appearances last season and two so far this year, it doesn’t mean that an offer from elsewhere couldn’t convince the club to let their man go.

The Owls are right to be looking for a fee at this stage given he is a player who would be available for free next summer.

However, if they are approached by a side offering to pay up, we could see Moore decide this is the right decision for the club and the player.