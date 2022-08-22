2 players who could leave Sheffield United within the next week

Paul Heckingbottom has been working to add to his Sheffield United side throughout summer in the hope that his side can go one better than last season and achieve promotion to the top flight.

The Blades have made a number of new signings to add to their ranks and things have gone well so far with United having lost only one of there five league games so far this season.

However whilst Heckingbottom may be pleased with the incoming business at the club, with the summer transfer window still open until the end of the month, there is no guarantee that his side won’t still lose players.

With that in mind, here we take a look at two players who could depart from Bramall Lane before the end of the transfer window.

Sander Berge

The future of Sander Berge is one that has been discussed and debated throughout summer.

The midfielder did well for United last season as he made 33 league appearances, scoring six goals in that time and contributing four assists.

Therefore, when the Blades failed to gain promotion to the top flight it came as no surprise that there was interest in the 24-year-old from elsewhere.

The most concrete interest has come from abroad with Club Bruge having bid for the player but seeing it rejected at £12.5million, way below his release clause of £35million.

Football League World brought you an exclusive report that Premier League Brighton are also interested in the player whilst Leeds United have been connected with the 24-year-old throughout the summer.

Whilst you’d expect United to be able to hold onto their man if they are pushing to his release clause of £35million, reports have suggested that the club could be convinced to take a lower offer nearer the price of £22million which is how much they initially paid for him.

As this is a saga that has been ongoing throughout the summer, fans will no doubt be glad when Berge’s immediate future is certain, but it seems that will have to wait a bit longer for that.

Daniel Jebbison

Jebbison is yet to become a regular at Bramall Lane but the 19-year-old has showed plenty of potential as a youngster so far which has led to attention from elsewhere.

Football League World recently brought you an exclusive report that top flight side Everton were interested in gaining he services of the attacking player this summer.

It’s yet to be seen whether the Toffees will make an official move with the transfer deadline edging ever closer. However, if they did decide to try and get him signed, a top flight move could be seen as attractive.

Furthermore, it doesn’t look as though Jebbison will be a first choice player this season as it stands meaning he will have to settle for time on the bench and taking his chances, but this could make a loan move look attractive.

A temporary move would mean United could keep hold of their young talent but also allow him to get a taste for first team football and develop his game further.

Therefore, the Blades boss will likely need to have a conversation with the player and see if there’s an outcome this summer which could suit all parties.