2 players who could leave Sheffield United next month

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether Sheffield United decide to engage in any business.

Handed over the reins at Bramall Lane last month, Blades manager Paul Heckingbottom may be tempted to stamp his own authority on the club’s squad by drafting in some fresh faces.

Heckingbottom could also potentially cut ties with a number of the club’s fringe players who have ultimately failed to impress in the Championship this season.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO Blades players who could leave the club next month…

Oliver Burke

Oliver Burke has unfortunately been unable to make a positive impact for United during his time with the club.

Despite making a return to full fitness last month, the Scotland international has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the fact that he is currently behind the likes of Billy Sharp, Rhian Brewster, Lys Mousset and David McGoldrick in the pecking order.

When you consider that Burke has only managed to score two goals in 35 appearances for United, it could be argued that the South Yorkshire-based outfit ought to be looking into the possibility of selling him next month.

Middlesbrough could be a potential destination for the forward.

A report from TEAMtalk last month suggested that Boro manager Chris Wilder was keen to reunite with Burke at the Riverside Stadium.

Michael Verrips

Handed the opportunity to stake a claim for a regular spot in United’s starting eleven earlier this season, Michael Verrips went on to produce a woeful display against West Bromwich Albion.

The goalkeeper conceded four goals at The Hawthorns as he recorded a WhoScored match rating of 4.34 in this fixture.

Verrips has not made another appearance for the Blades in the Championship since this fixture as Robin Olsen and Wes Foderingham have been utilised by the club.

Unlikely to make any inroads at Bramall Lane during the second-half of the season, Verrips could find it beneficial to join a lower league side on a temporary deal in January.

By featuring regularly for another club, the Dutchman may be able to make considerable strides in terms of his development before returning to United following the culmination of the 2021/22 campaign.