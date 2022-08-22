2 players who could leave QPR within the next week

Queens Park Rangers manager Michael Beale may be hoping to strike some more transfer deals between now and the end of the window in his quest to continue putting his stamp on his first-team squad.

The centre-back area is one that may be of particular importance, with the former Aston Villa coach wanting to switch to a back three at some point but the second-tier side not exactly having a sufficient number of options to make that a reality.

As well as this, it may be a difficult ask for the likes of Conor Masterson and Joe Gubbins to make the step up – and if they fail to address this issue – that could leave Beale with fewer tactical options.

They are also light in the forward department and although they have managed to bring Tyler Roberts in, the Leeds United man’s addition may not be enough with the likes of Andre Gray and Charlie Austin leaving the club this summer.

Even with the latter duo at the club, there weren’t enough options up top last term and this is arguably why they declined during the later stages of the campaign.

Focusing more on departures in this piece though, we take a look at two players that could leave Loftus Road within the next week.

Macauley Bonne

Even though they only have a limited number of options up top at this stage, there wasn’t any room for the 26-year-old in the previous two matchday squads as he missed the Blackpool and Rotherham United ties.

This isn’t exactly a promising sign of what’s to come and the forward is clearly not someone who wants to sit on the bench, so he’s one player that could potentially leave between now and the end of the summer transfer window.

Considering how prolific he was under Paul Cook during the early stages of his loan spell at Ipswich Town last term, recording 11 goals during his first 15 league appearances for the Tractor Boys, he isn’t likely to be short of interest if he’s made available.

It remains to be seen whether the forward is the subject of any permanent offers though – and if he is – it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Beale’s side cash in with departures potentially needed if more players are to arrive.

Another striker will certainly be needed if he leaves, so his potential departure could hinge on another forward arriving to provide more attacking firepower in the English capital.

Murphy Mahoney (loan)

The 20-year-old could potentially benefit from a loan spell away from Loftus Road with Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer and Joe Walsh all potentially ahead of him in the pecking order at this stage.

He may have got his a chance to impress last term because of a freak injury crisis in the goalkeeping department – but he arguably outshone the likes of David Marshall and Keiren Westwood during his spell between the sticks.

That’s an impressive achievement considering how experienced the latter duo are – and he will be hoping to build on that this term.

However, he may not be able to do that unless he goes out on loan and with some decent performances under his belt, it wouldn’t be a surprise if an EFL club lower down the football pyramid came in for him.

Teams are putting the finishing touches to their squad though, so he may not be a starter straight away if he did go out on loan to a team in the third or fourth tier. If he can be a regular starter somewhere though, it could help him to take his game to the next level.