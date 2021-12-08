2 players who could leave QPR next month

The 2021/22 campaign has the makings of a fantastic season for QPR, who are fifth in the table after 21 games.

The R’s are on course to reach the play-offs for the first time since they were promoted in 2013/14 but there’s a fair way to go just yet.

A strong January transfer window could be just the boost Mark Warburton’s side need and if it proves to be anything like the first month of 2021, that will be good news for the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium faithful.

New arrivals are usually the main focus for supporters but we could see some departures as well.

Here, we’ve highlighted two players who could leave QPR next month…

Charlie Kelman

Charlie Kelman’s loan move to League One side Gillingham didn’t work out, hence why it was cut short in November, but the 20-year-old forward will surely be sent out somewhere else to get some first-team football under his belt.

Even when he does become available for selection (he’s unavailable until January after the early recall), Kelman will be behind Lyndon Dykes, Andre Gray, and Charlie Austin in the pecking order so you feel it makes sense for him to depart again in January in search of regular senior football.

Another move to a League One side or perhaps even making the step down to League Two would suit the young forward, who could do with building up his confidence after his disappointing time at the Gills.

Dillon Barnes

Goalkeeper Dillon Barnes was linked with a loan move away from the Kiyan Prince Foundation Stadium in the summer and has been out of favour since.

The 25-year-old hasn’t featured once this season and appears fourth choice in W12 with Seny Dieng, Jordan Archer, and 19-year-old Joe Walsh ahead of him in Warburton’s estimations.

Barnes has not been named in a single matchday squad this season and with his current deal set to expire next summer, you feel we’ve likely seen the last of him in an R’s shirt.

It would be no surprise to see him leave, either on loan or permanently, when the transfer window opens next month.