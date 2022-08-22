2 players who could leave Preston North End within the next week

Preston North End have kept five clean sheets in their opening five matches in the Championship this season, scoring just once in those five matches.

Ryan Lowe’s side have shown glimpses of real quality thus far and they will be hoping to build on the solid foundations they have already laid.

They will now be hoping to add more goals to their game as the second-tier campaign progresses, with the likes of Troy Parrott and Emil Riis yet to get off the mark.

Whilst we wait for the transfer window to pass, so Championship managers can start to fully understand and plan with their squad for the rest of the campaign, here, we take a look at two Preston players who could depart over the next week or so…

Emil Riis

It would come as a huge blow but Emil Riis departing, although unlikely, has to be considered as a possibility at this stage.

Middlesbrough have been interested in the 24-year-old, with Chris Wilder looking to bolster his attacking options in what remains of this transfer window, however, Boro have been linked with several forwards this summer.

Enjoying a mightily productive campaign last time out, it is no surprise that a club like Middlesbrough have considered him as an option, and whilst he may not have bagged his first goal of the season, he is someone that brings a lot to the striker’s role.

Tenacious off the ball, Riis is also an excellent hold-up player and he can link the play very well.

Knowing when to run in behind too, Riis is someone who varies his attacking play and causes defences chaos subsequently.

Lewis Leigh

The immediate future of Lewis Leigh is an exciting one for Preston fans because the talent he possesses could mean that he could secure a loan move within a senior set up relatively soon.

The 18-year-old, who has been fantastic within the Championship club’s youth teams, had attracted the interest of Premier League clubs.

Lowe, and those associated with the academy, are likely to have a decision to make regarding what the immediate next step should be for the exciting midfielder.

Leigh is currently under contract at Deepdale until at least 2024, and whilst he will be hoping to edge closer to the first team at Preston this year, the best way to do that might be proving himself during a loan stint away from the Lancashire club.