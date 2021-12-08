2 players who could leave Preston North End next month

Preston North End is all change at the moment, with Frankie McAvoy out the exit door and former Plymouth man Ryan Lowe coming in to handle team affairs.

The new manager will have work to do in regards to a squad that is rather bloated right now and will need sorting over the next few transfer windows.

There will undoubtedly be a clean slate for some but once he is aware of his personnel and who will be useful to him in getting North End off the ground and running, he will then have to sort through a wealth of players.

There are players involved at PNE who are currently not even registered and there are other young players who he may feel he wants to involve in the side more or send out on loan.

Who then, are two players that he could decide to show the exit door to next month?

Jamie Thomas

It’s sad to say but the Jamie Thomas gamble may not have paid off and may be at its end. He’s not registered in the squad and is currently only getting action in PNE’s reserve games. There are also plenty of players available in attacking positions like Thomas – including Josh Harrop, who could certainly get a shot now there is a new man running the rule over him – who are likely to be above him in the pecking order.

It means that, in order to free up some space in the side, he may have to make way. Thomas could secure a loan move somewhere to try and prove his worth to Lowe, as he is unlikely to get much action with Preston.

However, the more likely scenario would see him leave – and if there are teams elsewhere willing to offer him regular minutes, it might be worth the player taking it.

It’s a shame, as North End fans were eager to see him do well after some barnstorming showings for Bamber Bridge. They were hopeful of him getting some action but if there are teams elsewhere prepared to make him at least a squad player, then it could be worth parting ways. He’s unlikely to be let go if there isn’t – as he can get gametime for the PNE academy – but if there is interest it could happen.

Connor Ripley

Ryan Lowe is likely to offer a fresh start for a number of players at Preston who may have believed their time at Deepdale was up.

It’s good news for squad players like Joe Rafferty and also positive for younger players like Lewis Leigh, Ethan Walker or Joe Rodwell-Grant who may also get more of a chance under the new boss.

For Ripley though, it would still be a struggle to get action. Daniel Iversen is one of the first names on the teamsheet and even if he returns to parent club Leicester, Declan Rudd would arguably be the second choice. Matthew Hudson is available too and has never really had a proper crack of action at Deepdale yet – and even he could now come above Ripley.

After the shot-stopper looked bright on an emergency loan at Salford, it may have caught the eye of potential suitors ahead of January. It might mean that a team elsewhere is prepared to snap him up and offer him more regular action.

A move away in that case would suit both parties, as the keeper could play more and PNE could free up some squad space. In that case then, it would not be a surprise to see Ripley depart when the winter window opens its doors.