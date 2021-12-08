2 players who could leave Millwall next month

Millwall are very well placed in the Championship after 21 games with Gary Rowett punching above his weight yet again with the Lions.

The South Londoners have lost just once in their last six and are currently sat in eighth place just four points off of the play-off places.

There are set to be significant transfer rumblings at The Den over the next month or so with the club a few shrewd additions away from mounting a serious push to break into the top six.

With the heavyweights of Middlesbrough, Sheffield United and Nottingham Forest all gathering pace narrowly below them it is crucial that the Lions have a successful January window, to keep the chasing pack at bay and take their top six hopes deep into the campaign.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could leave Millwall next month…

Jed Wallace

The obvious name on this list, Jed Wallace has been Millwall’s star man for a few years now and his contract in South Bermondsey runs out at the end of the season.

It feels unlikely that the club will sell the 27-year-old as they are comfortable with him departing for free in the summer, but money talks and they may be persuaded by a hefty transfer fee to reinvest in the squad.

With their current position in the table it would be senseless to weaken their play-off push by allowing their best player to leave the club in January.

Jon Dadi Bodvarsson

Icelandic striker Bodvarsson signed from Reading in the summer of 2019 for £765,000 according to Transfermarkt.

The 29-year-old has only made one senior appearance this term, in the Carabao Cup, and Millwall will cut their losses if they can come the turn of the year.

Do you think you’re a massive Millwall fan? Try score 100% on this Lions quiz

1 of 28 1. When were Millwall last promoted? 2013/14 2014/15 2015/16 2016/17

Bodvarsson managed just one goal in 40 appearances last season and has fallen to the bottom of the pecking order that includes Tom Bradshaw, Benik Afobe and Matt Smith.

With any first team opportunities looking a longshot it would be a surprise to see Bodvarsson in a Lions jersey again and any interest will surely be welcomed by the club in January.