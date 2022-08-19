2 players who could leave Middlesbrough within the next 2 weeks

Middlesbrough have had a busy summer of transfer activity following their 7th place finish in the Championship last season.

Two major player sales generated big funds for the club that has been slowly reinvested back into the squad.

Djed Spence and Marcus Tavernier both earned Boro eight-figure sums as they departed for Tottenham Hotspur and Bournemouth respectively.

But there are still two weeks remaining in the window for the club to continue their transfer activity.

Incomings are the current priority, with Chris Wilder looking to build a squad capable of earning promotion to the Premier League.

But there is still time for outgoings as well, with Boro potentially looking to earn further funds for their transfer plans.

Here we look at two players who could leave the Riverside this window as the September 1 deadline looms…

Chuba Akpom

Akpom fell out of favour at Boro last season, appearing just once in the entire league campaign.

But the summer transfer business so far has necessitated his return to the squad due a lack of options up front.

But if Wilder can add one or two more forwards to his first team then it would come as no surprise to see Akpom’s chances of game time being reduced again significantly.

A departure could even be on the cards if Rodrigo Muniz is joined by another addition to the forward line.

The injury to Josh Coburn has also complicated matters, as the 19-year old would have been likely to go out on loan but for the two month absence he is now set to endure.

Upon his return, Wilder will want the youngster to receive playing time so could find himself back ahead of Akpom in the pecking order.

That would make a sale for the former Arsenal man as the most logical solution if additions do arrive.

Hayden Hackney

The midfielder was shipped out on loan last season to Scunthorpe United where he played 28 league games as the side finished bottom of the table.

It remains to be seen whether Hackney will have a place in Wilder’s side this season, but he has not appeared in any of the team’s games so far.

Another loan move could be the ideal scenario for the 20-year old in order to continue his development at senior level.

Keeping him at the club with no clear pathway into the first team squad would be a detriment to his progress so taking a drop down the EFL on another temporary basis could yet be on the cards in the coming weeks.