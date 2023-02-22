2 players who could leave Luton Town in the summer and why

Still battling to secure a play-off spot in what remains of this Championship season, Luton Town have certainly progressed since Rob Edwards’ arrival.

Going toe-to-toe with the league leaders Burnley at the weekend, and deserving much more than what they eventually got, the Luton boss will be impressed by the standard of recent performances.

From a recruitment perspective, the Hatters are in a position where they will be keeping a close eye on players who can thrive in the Championship and have the potential to operate in the top flight.

Looking on the flip side of things, Edwards will be assessing his current squad and might have to make a couple of big decisions regarding certain individuals and whether they will remain at Kenilworth Road.

Whilst we wait and see the rest of this Championship season play out, here, we take a look at two players that could depart Kenilworth Road when the summer comes around…

Glen Rea

Recently returning from an injury that kept him out of action for almost a year, the holding midfielder has recently featured in several development games and is slowly but surely getting back up to full fitness.

However, the Hatters have continued to progress whilst he has been unavailable and the midfield position is now as competitive as it ever has been since Luton’s return to the Championship.

When he is back up to speed, Rea is set to head out on loan to Cheltenham Town, with the League One outfit securing the Luton midfielder’s signature late on in the window.

This could represent an opportunity for Rea to impress and force himself into Edwards’ plans, or it could help him secure a permanent move when the summer comes around.

Rea has been an excellent servant to the club but it would be a difficult task to pave his way back into contention at Kenilworth Road.

Elliot Thorpe

Elliot Thorpe has shown glimpses of positivity during his Luton career thus far, however, it is hard to see the 22-year-old breaking into the starting XI in the future.

Not only are the likes of Jordan Clark, Marvelous Nakamba and Pelly Ruddock Mpanzu seriously impressing at the moment, but players like Louie Watson, Cauley Woodrow and Allan Campbell would also be ahead of Thorpe in the midfield pecking order.

Perhaps another loan move at the start of next season might be the appropriate next step for Thorpe, or the Hatters might look to entertain permanent offers.

Should promotion to the Premier League happen at Kenilworth Road, then parting company with Thorpe becomes more likely.