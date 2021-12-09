2 players who could leave Ipswich Town next month

Ipswich Town players are set for an interesting future as they look forward to see who their new manager is going to be.

Paul Cook was sacked over the weekend after overseeing a summer overhaul and only guiding the Tractor Boys to 11th position in League One at the near halfway stage.

It could be an unsettling period for some individuals who may not be of the liking to whoever replaces Cook, and that person could end up wanting to make sweeping changes in January.

Let’s look at two current squad members at Portman Road who could end up departing the club as the transfer window looms.

Kayden Jackson

Jackson has been at Ipswich since the summer of 2018, with the Suffolk side paying Accrington Stanley over £1 million for his services.

His 11-goal haul in the 2019-20 season saw Championship outfit Bournemouth make a bid but that was turned down, and it seems as though since then there was a complete loss of form for the forward.

Just one goal in 25 league outings came last season and he went completely unfancied by Paul Cook this season, making just two cameo appearances.

With his contract expiring in the summer, it would not be a shock to see Jackson seek a move away from the club unless he can impress whoever the new manager will be.

Tomas Holy

The acquisition of not only Vaclav Hladky from Salford City but Christian Walton on loan from Brighton signalled the end for the Czech giant that is Holy at Ipswich.

Holy was Ipswich’s regular goalkeeper last season but the arrival of two fresh faces pushed him down the pecking order at Portman Road – he’s made two appearances in League One this season but both were for Cambridge United on an emergency loan.

He’s not going to get game-time anymore at the Tractor Boys one would suspect so it wouldn’t be a great shock to see him head out the exit door next month.