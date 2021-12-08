2 players who could leave Hull City next month

Things have started to look up for Hull City in the past few weeks.

After a challenging start to the season, the Tigers are now unbeaten in their last five, taking 13 points in that time.

That run has seen Grant McCann’s side put some daylight between themselves and the relegation zone, currently sitting 19th in the Championship table, six points clear of the relegation zone.

However, with the January transfer window on the horizon, things could soon swing again, as club’s make their move for various players, something Hull may well have to deal with themselves, as talks over a proposed takeover of the club continue.

With that in mind, we’ve taken a look at two players who could leave the MKM Stadium next month, when the transfer window reopens.

Keane Lewis-Potter

One player who has certainly stepped up for Hull this season, and who could soon be attracting bids from elsewhere, is Keane Lewis-Potter.

Having been crucial to the Tigers’ League One title success last season, the young winger has impressed since making the step up to the Championship, scoring four goals and providing three assists this season.

That has seen the 20-year-old linked with a number of Premier League clubs, with Brentford, Southampton and West Ham all credited with an interest in the attacker. Given the resources those top-flight clubs have, you wonder whether a big offer here, could test Hull’s resolve.

Jacob Greaves

Another Hull City player who is seemingly attracting attention with the January window on the horizon, is Jacob Greaves.

The 21-year-old has played every minute in the league for Grant McCann’s side since the start of the campaign, and it seems that is earning him interest from the Premier League as well.

It has recently been reported that top-flight strugglers Norwich City are keen on Greaves, and given their need to strengthen to avoid relegation, as well as the funds they should have available, this is another one where Hull could come under some pressure if an offer was to be made.