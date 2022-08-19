Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Huddersfield Town

2 players who could leave Huddersfield Town within the next 2 weeks

Published

4 mins ago

on

Huddersfield Town aren’t in action this weekend due to Coventry City’s ongoing pitch issues. 

It gives Danny Schofield a welcome break after a challenging opening period as the club’s head coach.

Town have lost three of their opening four Championship fixtures, whilst they’ve been knocked out of the League Cup as well.

Perhaps this break between fixtures can offer the club a chance to step back and look at the make-up of their squad, with two weeks of the transfer window still remaining.

Here, we focus on outgoings, outlining TWO players that we feel could do with a move away from the John Smith’s Stadium this summer:

Aaron Rowe 

During a difficult 2020/21, Rowe was something of a shining light for Carlos Corberan, impressing in his 20 Championship appearances.

However, injury and Town’s resurgence last season saw him hardly feature, a trend that’s continued into this current campaign.

Looking at the 21-year-old, he’s a player that needs some first-team exposure to get him back up to speed and working towards his potential.

You’d like to think that there’s a long-term future for him in a Huddersfield shirt, so a loan might make perfect sense in the remaining weeks of the window.

It would give him the best possible chance of finding that promise he showed a couple of seasons ago.

Rolando Aarons 

Aarons played just once last season and, like Rowe, his fortune hasn’t changed in 2022/23 despite Schofield taking over from Corberan.

The 26-year-old looks like a player in-need of a fresh start between now and September 1st.

His standing in this Huddersfield squad is underlined by his squad number change in the summer, with Aarons awarded 29 having previously worn 11.

He’s down the pecking order and, in truth, it would be a surprise if he sees out the season as a Huddersfield player.

Alfie is a journalist based in Yorkshire with years of experience covering the EFL.

