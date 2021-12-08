2 players who could leave Huddersfield Town next month

Huddersfield Town are without a win in three Sky Bet Championship fixtures and have, subsequently, fallen off the pace in the race for the play-offs.

Carlos Corberan’s side had surprised many earlier in the season by looking like genuine play-off contenders despite flirting with relegation last season.

The picture has changed slightly now, but an influx of quality in January might yet see Huddersfield get going again.

However, our focus here is on the players that could make way at the John Smith’s Stadium at the start of 2022.

We identify TWO who we feel could leave:

Reece Brown

Brown is yet to feature for Huddersfield yet this year, despite the club not giving the 25-year-old the opportunity to move on back in the summer.

Last year, Brown played 38 times for Peterborough United in League One, scoring twice and registering a further two assists, as Posh won promotion to the Championship.

Corberan has overlooked Brown despite recent injuries to Jonathan Hogg and Alex Vallejo, with the midfielder well down the pecking order.

A move this winter would make sense.

Josh Ruffels

Ruffels was signed on a free transfer back in the summer, arriving at Huddersfield from Oxford United.

Six goals and six assists in League One last season teased that he was the ideal competition for Harry Toffolo at left wing-back. However, despite Toffolo struggling for form, Ruffles hasn’t had a chance to show what he can do.

The 28-year-old has played only six minutes of Championship football so far.

Reports from Yorkshire Live have revealed that Sheffield Wednesday are interested in a January move for the left-back.

