2 players who could leave Fulham next month

Fulham are sitting pretty at the top of the Sky Bet Championship table but will be itching to get back to winning ways as soon as possible.

Three draws on the spin has maintained their unbeaten run but stunted their streak of wins and getting back to regular three-point hauls will be the aim over Christmas.

After that, of course, we have the January transfer window and the Cottagers have the ability to strengthen if they need to, though they obviously have huge quality already.

On the flipside, meanwhile, there’s every chance we’ll see players leave the club in the winter market so, that said, here are two players that could end up going through the exit door next month…

Fabio Carvalho

Back in the side but not yet at the table to ink a new contract, Fabio Carvalho’s situation at the club past the end of this season remains unclear.

He’s nearing his last six months of his deal and, that in mind, there will be huge speculation around him in January that could well lead to him leaving or some kind of arrangement to do so in the summer at least.

Fulham will be eager to try and avoid that eventuality by sorting a new deal.

Anthony Knockaert

Whereas Carvalho is very much a key member of the first-team despite what’s going on around him, Frenchman Knockaert has been on the periphery all year.

He’s occasionally appeared during matches but no way near as much as he would have liked, with the likes of Harry Wilson and the in-form Neeskens Kebano in front of him in the pecking order.

If the right offer came in for Knockaert there is every chance that he’ll move on come the start of the new year.

Quiz: Has Aleksandar Mitrovic ever scored a goal for Fulham at each of these 26 stadiums?

1 of 26 1) The John Smith’s Stadium? Yes No