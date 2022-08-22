2 players who could leave Derby County within the next week

Derby County‘s summer has been one of excitement after bringing in a plethora of new players following their exit from administration, and they are looking solid in more ways than one in the early stages of the 2022-23 season.

The Rams under interim boss Liam Rosenior have conceded just two League One goals in five outings, but goalscoring remains a problem with just three scored in that period.

Rosenior will surely be hoping to bolster his forward line before the transfer window closes, but despite his small squad, is there any players that could potentially depart before the 11pm deadline on September 1?

Let’s look at two individuals who could potentially exit Pride Park before then…

Jason Knight

It would be a major shock if one of Derby’s best young talents were to leave, but the fact that Knight has less-than one year remaining on his current deal must be a worrying sign.

In the past, the Republic of Ireland international has been linked with plenty of Premier League sides, including Leeds United, but it is a Championship outfit in Birmingham City who have most recently been reported to be interested in his services.

Despite being a natural midfielder, the 21-year-old has been filling in at right-back this season in the early stages due to a lack of depth in that position, and he’s been impressing in his new role.

With Derby’s current financial position unclear though under new owner David Clowes, a potential seven-figure sale before the deadline could potentially be needed, and Knight looks to be the most valuable asset – although County fans will not be wanting it to happen.

Bartosz Cybulski In an ideal world, Liam Rosenior will want to keep every single member of his first-team squad, with depth lacking in a couple of areas. Therefore, for the second player who could depart the club in the next week or so, you have to delve into the club’s under-21 team to look at Cybulski. When options were limited last season up-front, Wayne Rooney turned to Cybulski four times, with a start against Bristol City and the rest being substitute appearances, in a bid to address the issues. With that experience under his belt, the Polish striker could now potentially head out on loan further down the EFL pyramid to gain regular senior minutes, as he could learn a lot more from that than playing developmental football. And with the likes of James Collins, David McGoldrick and Lewis Dobbin now at the club, it’s unlikely that Cybulski will be called upon in the near future.