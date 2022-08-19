2 players who could leave Coventry City within the next 2 weeks

Coventry City‘s start to the season has been hampered by their pitch issues and the longer those go on, the harder Mark Robins’ side are going to find it to build up some rhythm.

They’re bottom of the Championship with just one point from two games and could face some tough weeks ahead.

With a little less than a fortnight to go until the transfer window closes, it’s going to be interesting to see what business, if any, is done by the Sky Blues.

Here, we’ve highlighted two players that could leave Coventry within the next two weeks…

Viktor Gyokeres

Keeping hold of Viktor Gyokeres will likely be top of the list were you to ask Sky Blues supporters what their priorities were for the final weeks of the window.

The 24-year-old scored 18 goals last season and has looked dangerous this term but that form has caught the attention of clubs in the top flight.

Everton are among those and Football League World has revealed that after assessing the situation, the Toffees understand that it will cost more than £15 million to prize Gyokeres away before the window closes.

Things are getting a bit desperate for the Premier League club, who are seriously short up top, so if they make a significant bid we could well see him depart before the transfer window closes on the 1st of September.

Martyn Waghorn

Another forward that could be on the move, Martyn Waghorn looks to have fallen down the pecking order at Coventry.

His only appearance in 2022/23 has been off the bench in the 4-1 Carabao Cup defeat to Bristol City and he’s not been included in a single matchday squad so far.

Waghorn’s links with a move back to Derby County appear to have been wide of the mark but it not would be a surprise to see him leave the Sky Blues before the window closes.

It looks as though opportunities could be hard to come by for him this season and moving him on would open up some space for Robins to strengthen his squad.

The 32-year-old was underwhelming to say the least last season, scoring just once in 27 appearances, and moving him on would be the best thing for the player and the club.

It could all hinge on whether there is a party interested in taking him and if a deal can be done in the next two weeks.