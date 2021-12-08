2 players who could leave Coventry City next month

Coventry City will be looking to establish themselves as legitimate contenders for a play-off place in the Championship next year following a bright start to the current campaign.

With the transfer window set to open in January, it will be interesting to see whether manager Mark Robins decides to make any alterations to his current squad.

Whilst Robins may be tempted to draft in some fresh faces, he may also be willing to part ways with some of the club’s fringe players.

Here, we have decided to take a look at TWO players who could leave Coventry next month…

Josh Pask

After making 18 appearances in all competitions for Coventry last season, Josh Pask would have been hoping to establish himself as a key player for the club during the current campaign.

However, the defender has failed to make an impact in recent months as he has been forced to watch on from the sidelines due to the presence of Dominic Hyam, Kyle McFadzean, Michael Rose and Jake Clarke-Salter.

Yet to feature in the Championship this season, it would be somewhat of a shock if Pask doesn’t leave in January as Robins has admitted that it is time for the 24-year-old to move on.

With Pask’s contract set to expire next summer, the upcoming window represents the last chance that Coventry will get to secure a fee for the defender.

Marcel Hilssner

Marcel Hilssner has failed to make an impact for Coventry in the Championship since joining the club last year,

After being forced to watch on from the sidelines during the first-half of the 2020/21 campaign, the German sealed a temporary move to Oldham Athletic earlier this year.

During his time at Boundary Park, Hilssner struggled for consistency in League Two as he only managed to average a WhoScored match rating of 6.50 in the 20 games that he played for the Latics at this level.

Yet to make an appearance for Coventry’s senior side this season, Hilssner may need to move on in January in order to revive his career which has unfortunately stalled following his decision to move to the West Midlands.