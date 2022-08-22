2 players who could leave Charlton Athletic within the next week

Charlton Athletic still have a fair amount of work to do in the closing exchanges of the transfer window, as always seems to be the case at The Valley.

The Addicks have started the new League One campaign brightly and optimism is building amongst the supporter base that the club can compete for a top six finish in the first season of Ben Garner’s reign.

Charlton are light in the centre back, left back and striker positions, but have a surplus of midfield options and that is where any outgoings will likely take place.

Deji Elerewe has been loaned out to Wealdstone of the National League, but the Addicks will likely not rush to send out more younger players, with the transfer deadline not affecting when their up and coming talents can head out to non-league clubs to gain experience.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could leave Charlton within the next week…

Alex Gilbey

This one feels a little further down the line than some other potential outgoing transfers.

Gilbey was a crucial member of the first team squad under Johnnie Jackson last season but the 27-year-old struggled for consistency, and his direct style of play does not suit the patient possession-based football that Garner is looking to implement in South London.

Lincoln City seem to be favourites to land his signature, and have been linked with Gilbey by the South London Press, and it would be a surprise for him to remain at Charlton beyond the end of the window.

Gilbey has entered the final year of his contract in SE7 this season.

Jake Forster-Caskey

Jake Forster-Caskey is probably narrowly more likely to leave Charlton than Craig MacGillivray, due to Joe Wollacott’s upcoming international duties, and the former Brighton and Hove Albion man has not been included in the matchday squad in any of the club’s five League One outings so far.

18-year-old midfielder Aaron Henry was preferred to Forster-Caskey for a place on the bench against Cambridge United at the weekend, and even though the 28-year-old has more Addicks appearances than any other player in the current squad, his days appear to be numbered.

Forster-Caskey is yet to get up to full speed following a second major ACL injury in his career, sustained at the back end of the 2020/21 campaign, and that may have worked against him, in the final year of his contract at Charlton.