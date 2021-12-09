2 players who could leave Charlton Athletic next month

Charlton Athletic are certainly going along nicely at the moment under Johnnie Jackson and they’ll be eager to keep that momentum up as we approach the festive schedule.

The Addicks have picked up nicely and if the wins can keep coming they will soon find themselves closing that gap down to those in the play-off picture.

After Christmas, meanwhile, comes the January transfer window and a chance to add to the squad but also an opportunity for some players to potentially leave.

Here, we taking a look at two players that could fit that bill – though likely on loan than anything else…

Charles Clayden

Clayden has featured in the EFL Trophy this year for Charlton and looks a good prospect so it might be wise to see if he can get some more senior minutes elsewhere for the second half of the season or something like that.

He’s recently turned 21 so still very much has time on his side but you can’t replace senior football experience and that is what will develop him further.

Wassim Aouachria

Aouachria is in a similar position to Clayden.

Charlton have triggered extensions on the young forward’s contract in the past but he’s not yet forcing his way into the first-team and so maybe a loan would be beneficial for him.

Charlton are well known for bringing through lots of good youngsters so they’ll know what’s best for each player and maybe we’ll see some loan exits next month.

