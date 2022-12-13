2 players who could leave Charlton Athletic next month

It has been a disappointing season for Charlton Athletic so far, both on and off the pitch.

The Addicks currently sit 18th in the League One table and are seven points from the play-offs, but perhaps more worryingly only four points above the relegation zone.

They parted company with manager Ben Garner last week after just under six months in charge, with the 42-year-old departing after winning nine of his 29 games following his summer move from Swindon Town, including just five league victories.

Owner Thomas Sandgaard decided to act after a five-game winless run and the next man through the door will be the fifth permanent manager since he took over the club in September 2020.

First team coach Anthony Hayes is taking the team on an interim basis, but his reign did not get off to a good start as the club were eliminated from the FA Cup by Stockport County with a 3-1 defeat in the replay at Edgeley Park.

Whoever replaces Garner will likely want to make changes to the squad to reverse their fortunes, but which players could be heading out of the exit door?

Jake Forster-Caskey

Forster-Caskey has been a reliable performer at this level over the years, but his minutes have been very limited this campaign, making just three substitute appearances in the league and frequently being left out of the squad altogether.

He has featured in the cup competitions and in October, Garner denied that his absence was due to an appearance-based trigger in his contract.

The 28-year-old was almost reunited with former Addicks boss Johnnie Jackson in the summer, but a move to League Two side AFC Wimbledon fell through.

If it has been a contractual dispute preventing Forster-Caskey from playing, it has not been resolved and seems unlikely to be.

But if it was for tactical reasons, he was very out-of-favour under Garner and unless this changes under the new boss, his future may lie elsewhere.

Quiz: What shirt number are these 25 current Charlton Athletic players?

1 of 25 CRAIG MACGILLIVRAY 13 1

Ashley Maynard-Brewer

Maynard-Brewer was recently handed a first-team opportunity following injuries to goalkeepers Joe Wollacott and Craig MacGillivray, but the latter has now returned and reclaimed his place.

The 23-year-old has had six loan spells away from The Valley, including one this season at Gillingham, but he did not play a single minute during his time at Priestfield.

With his chances likely to continue to be restricted in South East London, perhaps it would be best for Maynard-Brewer to head out again to a club that can guarantee him game time and allow him to show the new manager what he is capable of.