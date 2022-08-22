2 players who could leave Bolton Wanderers within the next week

Bolton Wanderers will be looking to mount a promotion push in League One during the 2022/23 campaign after what was a strong end to last season.

Ian Evatt’s side embarked on a poor run of form midway through last season, preventing them from challenging for the play-offs.

Strengthening the squad during the summer, and starting the new season relatively well, the Trotters have every chance of improving on last year’s ninth-placed finish.

Bolton have started the new campaign with eight points from five games, with their unbeaten start to the campaign concluding at the weekend with Sheffield Wednesday running out as 2-0 winners at the University of Bolton Stadium.

Now preparing for a run of difficult fixtures over the next month, that includes home matches against Peterborough United and Charlton Athletic, and trips to MK Dons, Plymouth Argyle and Portsmouth, a lot will be learnt over the next 30 days about Bolton and League One as a whole.

Whilst we wait to see how the Trotters fare up over the next few weeks, here, we take a look at two Bolton players who could depart the club before the fast-approaching deadline.

Luke Hutchinson

Goalkeeper Luke Hutchinson has shown real signs of positivity within the youth set up at Bolton and when tasked with stepping up to senior level in pre-season, he has maintained that level of promise.

The hardest Bolton Wanderers quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24

1 of 24 Who did Bolton Wanderers begin their latest season against? MK Dons Sheffield Wednesday Ipswich Town Charlton Athletic

However, currently sat as third-choice for the Trotters, he will probably further his education by going out on loan and playing regular football in a senior environment.

Still just 19 years of age, the young shot-stopper has an exciting future ahead of him but a temporary stint away from the club could benefit him and his career.

Playing games of football is the best form of education.

Adam Senior

Another player who has impressed at youth level and within the first-team during pre-season is defender Adam Senior, with the 20-year-old embarking on a loan spell in the Conference North last time out.

Whether or not a temporary move to the sixth-tier may be sanctioned again remains to be seen, with a higher level loan move also a possibility.

Of course, Bolton could opt to keep the young defender close to the first team for the rest of the season.

If injuries are to occur at the University of Bolton Stadium, then Senior could step up and play a more integral role to the role he is currently occupying.