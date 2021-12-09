2 players who could leave Bolton Wanderers next month

Bolton Wanderers are licking their wounds following a humbling 3-0 defeat to Fleetwood Town in midweek.

Ian Evatt’s side remain in a comfortable mid-table position, though, despite not living up to their early season promise in League One.

There’s little denying that the Trotters are a club to keep an eye on heading into the January transfer window.

Business needs to be done as they evolve to life as a League One side again, with fans eager to know who Evatt might have in mind to strengthen his hand.

The prospect of departures right now might not be at the forefront of Bolton’s mind, yet things can change as the most unpredictable transfer windows rolls on.

With that in mind, we take a look at a couple of players that might move on in some capacity:

Xavier Amaechi

A foot injury has limited the opportunities Amaechi has been handed since arriving on loan at Bolton from Hamburg.

He’s scored once in five League One appearances for the Trotters, but there’s a decision to make on the 20-year-old heading into the New Year.

The agreement of his loan was only six-months and there’s a risk that Bolton might lose Amaechi in the January window.

Whether it’s something Evatt wants or not, it’s a possibility.

George Thomason

After Brandon Comley and Antoni Sarcevic left Bolton in recent months, there’s no denying that Thomason isn’t somebody that’s going to be considered for a move right now.

However, the departure of that pair means that Bolton must surely be on the lookout for midfielders when January comes around.

Maybe later in the window, there will be an opportunity to Thomason to secure some more game time elsewhere? That would benefit Bolton in the long-term, helping to develop the 20-year-old ahead of a return to the UniBol.

Of course, a lot of pieces would have to fall into place here, meaning a move feels unlikely right now.

Things, though, change quickly in football.

