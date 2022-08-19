2 players who could leave Blackpool FC within the next 2 weeks

A pair of 1-0 wins have given Blackpool a platform to build from at the beginning of the first season of Michael Appleton’s second spell at the club.

The Tangerines have defeated Reading and Queens Park Rangers either side of losses against Stoke City and Swansea City, with Callum Connolly and Josh Bowler coming up with their only goals in their opening five outings.

After the surprise exit of Neil Critchley this summer, the expectations have changed at Bloomfield Road, with another season of consolidating their place in the Championship representing success.

Their transfer business has largely been conducted in the loan market, an area of the game that Appleton has typically excelled in.

The club have one more domestic loan slot available, with only five domestic loanees allowed to be named in a matchday squad, and that could be where they complete their movements in the final couple of weeks of the window.

Here, we have taken a look at two players who could leave Blackpool before the September 1st deadline…

Josh Bowler

Bowler is comfortably the Seasiders’ most effective player, and he proved his worth by scoring the only goal of the game against his former club, QPR, on Tuesday evening.

The 23-year-old’s dribbling ability is up there with some of the best in the division, and with only one year remaining on his contract, his services are affordable for a large amount of interested parties.

One stumbling block could be, that Blackpool’s chances of staying up this season take a significant dent if Bowler leaves, and losing him for a nominal fee in the summer, may be preferred to the loss of revenue that would be suffered if they did get relegated with the winger departing in this window.

One true or false question about every current Blackpool FC player – Can you score full marks?

1 of 26 CHRIS MAXWELL WEARS NUMBER 1 TRUE FALSE

Bez Lubala

Lubala’s move from Crawley Town to Blackpool in the summer of 2020 really has not worked.

Ever since he arrived, there has always been intense competition for places in his position, and that has seen the 24-year-old earn just five league starts since leaving the Sussex-based club.

Lubala managed 16 goal contributions for Crawley in the 2019/20 campaign, but underwhelmed again in a loan spell in League Two, joining Northampton Town in the second half of last season.

With just one year remaining on his contract it is likely that the Tangerines will be looking to get Lubala off of the wage bill, which seems to be the best course of action for both parties at this stage.