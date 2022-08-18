2 players who could leave Birmingham City within the next 2 weeks

Birmingham City have had a tumultuous summer due to the speculation surrounding the ownership of the club.

John Eustace was appointed as manager, replacing Lee Bowyer, in advance of the club potentially being sold to Laurence Bassini.

But then a consortium led by Paul Richardson and Maxi Lopez emerged as the favourites to take over.

This has limited the club’s potential in the summer transfer window, with only a handful of new additions arriving to strengthen the first team squad.

However, it has been a solid start to the Championship campaign. The team has earned five points from their opening four fixtures and currently sit 13th in the table.

With the transfer window set to close in the coming weeks, we take a look at two players who could depart St. Andrew’s as the September 1 deadline looms…

George Hall

The exciting youngster bagged his first goal for the club midweek in an impressive 1-1 draw at home to promotion chasing Watford.

He poked him a ball with his run putting him in the right place at the right time to put the Blues ahead in the first half.

But speculation now surrounds his future with the club, with Leeds United now having reportedly offered £3 million to sign the 19-year old.

The hardest Birmingham City quiz on the internet – Can you score 24/24?

1 of 24 When was the club founded? 1870 1875 1880 1885

It would be a huge blow for Eustace to lose one of the academy’s most exciting prospects.

It would also be a huge blow for the club’s connections to its fans, who pride themselves on the success of the academy.

While the £3 million offer was rejected, the Premier League outfit may come back in with an improved offer.

If any bid exceeds a certain amount it will be difficult for the club to turn down, even given the potential of Hall to become a star player in the team.

Jobe Bellingham

Another young talent at Birmingham that has been identified as a potential target for a Premier League club is Bellingham.

The younger brother to Borussia Dortmund star Jude is only 16-years old but has attracted attention from the likes of Liverpool, as well as Manchester City and Newcastle United.

The Reds are the emerging front runners in any potential bidding war for the exciting youngster.

But it remains to be seen if a move materialises this summer.

At such a young age it would come as a surprise to see top Premier League clubs make an offer just yet, but with two weeks left in the window anything could still happen.