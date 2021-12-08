2 players who could leave AFC Bournemouth next month

Bournemouth are marching towards promotion back into the Premier League – but that doesn’t mean they might not lose some players when the winter window opens.

The Cherries performing so well will have caught the eye of clubs both above and below them, who will be keen to perhaps bring some of their players in come January.

Scott Parker may also fancy letting go of some unneeded squad players, whether that comes on a short-term or permanent basis.

Who though, could the club lose in the transfer window?

Brennan Camp

The 21-year-old is still not getting anywhere near the first-team picture at the Cherries and has still not featured for the side yet this campaign.

He’s come up through the ranks with Bournemouth and Scott Parker may want to keep him in the long-term but it’s no good having him in the club and not getting minutes under his belt. It would therefore be beneficial to test the waters in January and see if any team fancies giving him some extra action on a short-term deal.

His last loan spell was at Weymouth, so it could be worth seeing if a third or fourth tier side would be willing to give him some experience slightly higher up the football pyramid.

He definitely needs to get out there and prove himself though and he won’t do it on the sidelines with the Cherries. Instead, he needs to either find gametime on loan to return to Bournemouth as a better player or prove his worth and secure a permanent deal somewhere else when the season comes to an end.

The best way to do that right now would be to go and make his mark somewhere else come the end of the season – so he could be on the way out in the winter window.

Steve Cook

It might not be what Bournemouth fans want to see considering his exploits for the club over the last few years but with his contract expiring in summer, it could be worth seeing if there are any potential suitors in January.

It’s highly unlikely that he’ll pen new terms with the Cherries considering the amount of action he is getting for them right now, so he may need to look about for a new side over winter.

Unless Scott Parker plans to try and give Cook a proper ‘promotion-winning’ send-off if he can secure it for his side, then he may as well see if he can move away now.

If there are interested teams, then there is no reason why he should wait until summer as he could instead spend the second half of the campaign offering his knowledge and experience to another EFL side.