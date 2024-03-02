Despite the 2023/24 season being somewhat mixed for Watford so far, one player is continuing to shine at Vicarage Road.

Indeed, with the likes of Joao Pedro and Ismaila Sarr moving on in the summer, Colombian youngster Yaser Asprilla is now Watford's most 'sellable' asset, and he has not disappointed in terms of setting his value so far this campaign.

Although far from perfect, and still somewhat raw, with plenty of improvement to find, Asprilla has been a star at times this campaign, producing moments of magic time and time again.

You only have to look at his recent goal against Norwich City to see what the young man is capable of.

FC Barcelona eyeing Yaser Asprilla

Asprilla is getting better and better as the season progresses, and many Watford supporters now fear clubs may come in for him in the summer, recognising not only the ability he has currently, but the enormous potential he has to take his game up levels, too.

Only recently were Spanish giants FC Barcelona linked with a move for the 20-year-old.

It was claimed by Spanish outlet SPORT that the Catalan club were interested in Asprilla this summer having been impressed by his performances.

The report also stated, however, that Watford would not sell for less than 40-50 million euros, so whether Barcelona or any other club meets that valuation remains to be seen.

Players that could leave Watford this summer

If Asprilla does exit, he will certainly not be the only one, as we think these next two players are also looking likely for a summer transfer away from the Hornets.

Daniel Bachmann

What a season it has been for Daniel Bachmann - and that is not a positive.

When Valerien Ismael took over as head coach in the summer, things were looking incredibly promising for the Austrian. The new boss had made him club captain, and, the club had offered him a new five-year deal.

It's been a sharp decline since then, though, with Bachmann now not even first-choice goalkeeper at Vicarage Road having been surpassed by Ben Hamer.

Related Barcelona want to sign Watford star Yaser Asprilla The 20-year-old has been attracting interest from across Europe

The Austrian's last league appearance came back in November and in all honesty, it is hard to see him staying at the club this summer.

Bachmann won't want to be a number two for another campaign, and so either a loan, or, ideally, a permanent move away from Vicarage Road this summer is probably on the cards.

Imran Louza

Moroccan midfielder Imran Louza is another Watford player that could follow Yaser Asprilla out of the Vicarage Road exit door if indeed he departs.

Although Louza is a talented player, he has not shown it enough at Watford. That, combined with the odd discipline issue here and there now sees the player out on loan in Ligue 1 with FC Lorient.

Prior to departing, Louza, despite arguably being the first name on the teamsheet at the start of the season, had firmly lost his place in the side under Valerien Ismael, and it seems unlikely he has a future at Vicarage Road if the Frenchman remains.

Watford will hope Louza performs well in France in these final few months of the season, firmly putting himself in the shop window for a summer transfer away from the club.