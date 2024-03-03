Highlights Ipswich Town's entertaining season may see departures like Aluko, Donacien, and Ball looking for more playing time.

Donacien's injury woes could lead to the defender's exit from Portman Road, as the club may not renew his contract.

Ball, lacking game-time at Ipswich, might seek opportunities elsewhere as the Tractor Boys are unlikely to offer him a new deal.

Kieran McKenna's Ipswich Town have been one of the most entertaining sides in the Championship this season, and despite a wobble in January, which included a shock FA Cup defeat at the hands of National League South side Maidstone United, the Tractor Boys have got themselves back on track, and are still a candidate for automatic promotion.

McKenna has many talented players at his disposal, such as the ever-dangerous forward Conor Chaplin and the impressively creative full-back Leif Davis.

But regardless of whether the Tractor Boys earn promotion at the end of the season or not, there will certainly be some departures from Portman Road at the end of the campaign.

Sone Aluko looks certain to leave the Tractor Boys at the end of the season, as the 35-year-old has struggled for game time since the club's promotion to the Championship, and he was only named in McKenna's starting 11 on four occasions last season as the club won promotion from League One.

These are the two players we expect to follow Aluko out the exit door at Portman Road:

Janoi Donacien

The Saint Lucia international first joined the Tractor Boys on loan ahead of the 2018/19 season, before the Suffolk outfit signed him permanently in January 2019.

After permanently moving to Portman Road, he spent the rest of the 2018/19 campaign on loan at Accrington Stanley, before making 22 appearances for the Tractor Boys during the 2019/20 campaign.

However, Donacien went back out on loan to Fleetwood Town during the 2020/21 season, before becoming more of a regular feature in the Tractor Boys' side during both the 2021/22 and 2022/23 seasons.

Janoi Donacien 2022/23 League One stats As per FotMob Appearances 38 Starts 29 Tackles won 33 Duels won 108 Interceptions 31 Goals 0 Assists 4

The defender made three starts for McKenna's men at the beginning of the current campaign, but he has had an injury-troubled season so far, and is currently enduring a spell on the sidelines having undergone surgery.

Now that Donacien is 30, and a seeming injury liability, the Tractor Boys may not be looking to renew his contract, which is set to expire at the end of the campaign after the one-year-extension the defender signed prior to the current campaign.

Dominic Ball

The former Tottenham man joined the Tractor Boys in the summer of 2022 following a three-year spell at QPR, but started just four games during the side's title winning campaign.

Ball has not been a regular feature in McKenna's side this season either, and would ideally like more game-time than he is currently being afforded at Portman Road.

Like Donacien, Ball's contract at the Tractor Boys is set to expire at the end of the campaign, as he signed a two-year deal back in 2022, and given his lack of game-time, it is unlikely that the Portman road outfit will be rushing to give Ball a new contract.

A move away from Portman Road could be right for Ball's career as he could do with more regular playing time, while the Tractor Boys do not seem to be particularly benefiting from his services, so a new deal seems unlikely.