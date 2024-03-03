Highlights Sam Gallagher's potential summer exit from Blackburn Rovers is looming due to contract situation.

Tyrhys Dolan's Premier League allure may lead to Blackburn cashing in on the forward.

Just signed in January, midfielder John Fleck could also be heading out of Ewood Park in the summer.

Sam Gallagher could be on his way out of Blackburn Rovers this summer and some other players may well join him in exiting Ewood Park.

The forward was linked with a January move to Ipswich Town in January, with Blackburn turning down a £2 million bid for the striker. While they were reportedly open to negotiations, they quickly decided it was better to keep Gallagher in the squad and refused to sell him before the window slammed shut.

There is likely to be more interest in the summer and Blackburn could well have a decision to make given his contract situation. The forward extended his deal with Rovers in 2022, signing a two-year deal with the club holding an option for a third year, which means he could leave as a free agent this summer.

The Championship club are unlikely to allow that to happen and will surely trigger the extension if they can't agree fresh terms but a summer exit could well materialise given the past interest in him.

He may not be the only player that departs - here are two that could follow Gallagher out the door at Ewood Park...

1 Tyrhys Dolan

Premier League side Luton Town were reportedly interested in 22-year-old Tyrhys Dolan in January and it would not be a surprise to see them reprise their interest in the summer.

Dolan made his debut for the club in 2020 and went on to make 37 league appearances in his first year at the club.

Tyrhys Dolan's full seasons at Ewood Park - Transfermarkt Season P G A 2020/21 37 3 3 2021/22 34 4 3 2022/23 40 4 6

The forward has been a key player for Blackburn this season, although he has shown to be more important than his goal tally makes him out to be.

The side play better and win more with Dolan in the side, no matter which position he is being played in - as their substantially higher win rate with him in the team proves.

While Rovers will want to do all they can to keep hold of Dolan, the allure of the Premier League may be too much for him to turn down, and the money paid for him could help them to sign a worthy replacement and improve the squad.

Dolan only has 12 months left on his current deal at Ewood Park. While manager John Eustace could gamble and keep him for another year, with hopes that he could help catapult them up the table and toward the play-off places, it seems more likely Blackburn will cash in on the 22-year-old in the summer.

2 John Fleck

Having just joined the club in January, John Fleck could be the first man out of the door in the summer.

The 32-year-old looks a short-term addition and still has a long way to prove that he deserves to have his Rovers deal extended beyond the end of the current campaign.

The former Rangers midfielder spent the first half of the season with Sheffield United, the club where he has been for the past seven years and won three promotions. He joined Blackburn on a free transfer in January, having played just once all year for the Blades due to a fractured leg and simply being out of favour at Bramall Lane.

With the sale of Adam Wharton to Crystal Palace for £18 million, Fleck may get the chance to showcase his quality in the coming weeks but right now, he looks like someone that could be on the move in the summer.