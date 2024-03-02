Highlights QPR faces key player departures this summer, including Field, potentially impacting their fight against relegation.

Sam Field is currently on course to leave Queens Park Rangers when his contract with the club expires at the end of June but he's not the only key player from Marti Cifuentes' squad that depart this summer.

The R's are making a real good go of avoiding relegation yet again. Last season, they made a mid-campaign switch of managers to bring in Gareth Ainsworth, when they looked like they could be dead and buried, but they managed to beat the drop by six points, in the end. It's quite a similar story with Cifuentes, except the football is much more palatable than it was under Ainsworth.

QPR certainly aren't out of the fight yet, but the momentum that they are building is projecting them towards survival. Key players, like Field, have been very helpful in this fight. But this is set to be his final season at Loftus Road unless a new deal can be brokered between him and the club.

Unfortunately for the club, and their fans, the midfielder isn't the only influential player in the current squad that could leave in the summer...

1 Chris Willock

Winger Chris Willock has been one of the club's best players over the previous few seasons.

Chris Willock's QPR stats as per Sofascore Goals Scoring frequency (mins) Assists Big chances created Key passes per 90 Successful dribbles (%) 2021/22 6 279 2 3 1.1 62 2022/23 7 396 11 12 1.4 63

This campaign has not seen him reach previous peaks. However, that doesn't mean that his output hasn't been very helpful for the team. Willock has had his time and produced for the club, and now that his contract is coming to an end, it feels like he's done all he can for QPR, and a move elsewhere may be the logical step in his career.

For what he's been able to produce in a mostly poor team, you'd have to imagine that he'd be able to be a very useful asset higher up the league. If those offers come, which they probably will, then he could be tempted to leave Loftus Road.

2 Asmir Begovic

Cifuentes brought a polar opposite style to that of the previous manager. The Spaniard is more focused on ball retention, and keeping it away from the opposition, whereas Ainsworth's teams were happy to let the opponents have possession and defend in a compact manner.

Data from The Analyst shows that QPR still aren't as slow and intricate on the ball as Cifuentes expects them to be in the future, and moving on from the current captain could be part of that transition. Asmir Begovic is your traditional shot-stopper who was at his peak around the time when ball-playing goalkeepers were only just starting to come into fashion.

He dropped to the Championship last season, with Bournemouth, and was given a one-year deal by QPR at the start of the current campaign.

Begovic has hardly been a miracle shot-stopper that has saved the club from defeats completely on his own and all things suggest that he's not going to become good enough with his feet to satisfy the future needs of the manager, so the Bosnian's time with the R's could be ended in the summer.

A younger replacement is likely to be sought, which would likely free up some space on the wage bill as well.